Starters announced for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

2022 MLB All-star voting came to a close on Friday, July 8, and the starters have officially been announced. The game is set for Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET and will take place at Dodger Stadium in LA. Each roster will have eight position players and a designated hitter in the starting lineup.

Prior to the reveal, New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge and Atlanta Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. had already secured their spots in the game as the leading vote-getters in the American League and National League, respectively. Judge currently leads the American League with 65 runs and 30 home runs, having been an integral part of the Yankees’ 14.5-game lead in the AL East. Acuna Jr. made a major comeback this season returning from a torn ACL suffered in 2021, batting .272 this year while currently leading the Braves lineup with a .367 OBP.

Here’s a look at the starters announced at the 2022 All-Star Game.

American League starters

C: TBD

1B: TBD

2B: TBD

3B: TBD

SS: TBD

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

OF: TBD

OF: TBD

DH: TBD

National League starters

C: Willson Contreras (CHI)

1B: Paul Goldschmidt (STL)

2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA)

3B: Manny Machado (SD)

SS: Trea Turner (LAD)

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)

OF: TBD

OF: TBD

DH: Bryce Harper (PHI)