American League starters for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Here’s a look at the All-Star Game starters for the AL in 2022.

By kate.magdziuk
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks on before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 7, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

2022 MLB All-star voting came to a close on Friday, July 8, and the starters have officially been announced. The game is set for Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET and will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Each roster will have eight position players and a designated hitter in the starting lineup.

Here’s a look at the American League starters announced for the 2022 All-Star Game. We already know New York Yankees star Aaron Judge will be locked in as a starter after he led the AL in total votes. We’ve got a strong representation from the AL East this year with Judge, Stanton, Devers, Guerrero Jr. and Kirk in the starting lineup.

American League starters

C: Alejandro Kirk (TOR)
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)
2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)
3B: Rafael Devers (BOS)
SS: Tim Anderson (CWS)
OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)
OF: Mike Trout (LAA)
OF: Giancarlo Stanton (NYY)
DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

