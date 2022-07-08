American League starters for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

2022 MLB All-star voting came to a close on Friday, July 8, and the starters have officially been announced. The game is set for Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET and will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Each roster will have eight position players and a designated hitter in the starting lineup.

Here’s a look at the American League starters announced for the 2022 All-Star Game. We already know New York Yankees star Aaron Judge will be locked in as a starter after he led the AL in total votes. We’ve got a strong representation from the AL East this year with Judge, Stanton, Devers, Guerrero Jr. and Kirk in the starting lineup.

American League starters

C: Alejandro Kirk (TOR)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)

3B: Rafael Devers (BOS)

SS: Tim Anderson (CWS)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)

OF: Giancarlo Stanton (NYY)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)