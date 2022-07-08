 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

National League starters for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Here’s a look at the All-Star Game starters for the NL in 2022.

By kate.magdziuk
St. Louis Cardinals v Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves runs to third against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at Truist Park on July 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images

2022 MLB All-star voting came to a close on Friday, July 8, and the starters have officially been announced. The game is set for Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET and will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Each roster will have eight position players and a designated hitter in the starting lineup.

Here’s a look at the National League starters announced for the 2022 All-Star Game. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. led the NL in total votes prior to the reveal, so he’s already locked as a starter.

National League starters

C: Willson Contreras (CHC)
1B: Paul Goldschmidt (STL)
2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA)
3B: Manny Machado (SD)
SS: Trea Turner (SS)
OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)
OF: TBD
OF: TBD
DH: TBD

