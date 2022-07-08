National League starters for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

2022 MLB All-star voting came to a close on Friday, July 8, and the starters have officially been announced. The game is set for Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET and will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Each roster will have eight position players and a designated hitter in the starting lineup.

Here’s a look at the National League starters announced for the 2022 All-Star Game. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. led the NL in total votes prior to the reveal, so he’s already locked as a starter.

National League starters

C: Willson Contreras (CHC)

1B: Paul Goldschmidt (STL)

2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA)

3B: Manny Machado (SD)

SS: Trea Turner (SS)

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)

OF: TBD

OF: TBD

DH: TBD