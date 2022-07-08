Astros OF Yordan Alvarez not named a starter in the 2022 All-Star Game

The 2022 All-Star Game starters were announced on Friday, July 8th. One name that was omitted from the starting lineup for the American League team was Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez. He will likely be named a reserve player as the rosters are filled out on Sunday, July 10th at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, but he was deserving of the starting nod.

Alvarez was recently named the Player of the Month for June in the American League as a first baseman. The trouble with Alvarez is that he has split time as a first baseman, an outfielder and a designated hitter. When it came to being considered as the DH for the All-Star Game, he was going up against Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels who was also available to choose as the starting pitcher. Ohtani was named the DH leaving Alvarez to be added as a reserve.

So far, Alvarez has played in 73 games and is absolutely mashing the ball. He is hitting .312 with 10 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 59 RBI. His 26 home runs are the third-most in the majors and he has the eighth-highest batting average.

Alvarez was snubbed as a starter by Aaron Judge, who deservedly received the most votes for a player in the AL, Mike Trout and Giancarlo Stanton along with Ohtani. The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET.