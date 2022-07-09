How to watch the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will head to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course road course in Lexington, Ohio for the first time this weekend. This will be the first running of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 and is one of only three standalone Truck Series races on the schedule. The race will be held on Saturday, July 9th beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET, airing on FS1.

How to watch the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150

Date: Saturday, July 9

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.