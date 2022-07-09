 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

By TeddyRicketson
Matt Crafton, driver of the #88 Ideal Door/Menards Toyota, and Trey Burke III, driver of the #20 RANDCO Industries Chevrolet, drive during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 08, 2022 in Lexington, Ohio. Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will head to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course road course in Lexington, Ohio for the first time this weekend. This will be the first running of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 and is one of only three standalone Truck Series races on the schedule. The race will be held on Saturday, July 9th beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET, airing on FS1.

How to watch the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150

Date: Saturday, July 9
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

