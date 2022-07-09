 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for the Quaker State 400?

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Brad Keselowski, driver of the #6 Kohler Generators Ford, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 at Road America on July 03, 2022 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Atlanta, Georgia this weekend for the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart. The Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the race on Sunday, July 10th. This race was held from 1960-2010 but then took a 10-year hiatus before returning last year. Ahead of the race on Sunday, qualifying will take place on Saturday, July 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET and will air on USA. TV coverage will begin at noon.

Atlanta will utilize a single-lap qualifying format for this race. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session as the drivers are split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will each run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The five fastest drivers will advance to the Final Round. The drivers in Group B will repeat this process with their five fastest drivers also advancing to the Final Round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine not only the first five rows of Sunday’s racing grid but also the pole position.

Ryan Blaney opens with the best odds to win the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +800. He is followed by Ross Chastain (+900), Kyle Busch (+900), Joey Logano (+900) and Chase Elliott (+900) for the drivers with the top-five odds to win the pole position for the 2022 Quaker State 400.

2022 Quaker State 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Garrett Smithley 15
15 Noah Gragson 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

