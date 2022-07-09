Full rosters for Team Wilson, Team Stewart in 2022 WNBA All-Star Game

The 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star game will take place on Sunday, July 10th at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on ABC. There will be a 3-point contest and skills competition on Saturday, July 9th at 3:00 p.m. ET that will be aired on ESPN. Chicago will host the All-Star game for the first time ever at Wintrust Arena, home of the defending WNBA champions.

Las Vegas Ace’s A’ja Wilson and Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart received the most votes and were named co-captains in the 2022 All-Star game. The league also named Minnesota Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles and Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird as co-captains as both players announced their retirement after this 2022 season. Brittney Griner was named an honorary All-Star and starter as she still remains detained in Russia.

Team Wilson will be led by Becky Hammon and the Las Vegas Ace’s staff. Team Stewart will be led by James Wade and the Chicago Sky staff. Wilson picked Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker with the first overall pick and Steward picked Las Vegas Ace’s Jackie Young with the No. 2 pick.

Wilson and Stewart did some wheeling and dealing during the selection show as they traded players a couple of times. Wilson acquired New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu in exchange for Los Angeles Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike. Wilson and Stewart also swapped co-captains, with Bird joining her teammate and moving to Team Stewart and Fowles moving to Team Wilson.

Here’s a look at the complete rosters for each team in the 2022 WNBA All-Star game.

Team Wilson

Starters

Co-Captain Sylvia Fowles: Minnesota Lynx, Center

Candace Parker: Chicago Sky, Forward

Kelsey Plum: Las Vegas Aces, Guard

Sabrina Ionescu: New York Liberty, Guard

Reserves

Rhyne Howard: Atlanta Dream, Guard

Dearica Hamby: Las Vegas Aces, Forward

Courtney Vandersloot: Chicago Sky, Guard

Ariel Atkins: Washington Mystics, Guard

Brionna Jones: Connecticut Sun, Center

Natasha Howard: New York Liberty, Forward

Team Stewart

Starters

Co-Captain Sue Bird: Seattle Storm, Guard

Jackie Young: Las Vegas Aces, Guard

Jonquel Jones: Connecticut Sun, Forward

Nneka Ogwumbike: Los Angeles Sparks, Forward

Reserves

Jewell Lloyd: Seattle Storm, Guard

Kahleah Copper: Chicago Sky, Guard

Skylar Diggins-Smith: Phoenix Mercury, Guard

Alyssa Thomas: Connecticut Sun, Forward

Arike Ogunbowale: Dallas Wings, Guard

Emma Meesseman: Chicago Sky, Forward