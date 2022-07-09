Full rosters for Team Wilson, Team Stewart in 2022 WNBA All-Star Game

The 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star game will take place on Sunday, July 10th at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on ABC. There will be a 3-point contest and skills competition on Saturday, July 9th at 3:00 p.m. ET that will be aired on ESPN. Chicago will host the All-Star game for the first time ever at Wintrust Arena, home of the defending WNBA champions.
Las Vegas Ace’s A’ja Wilson and Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart received the most votes and were named co-captains in the 2022 All-Star game. The league also named Minnesota Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles and Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird as co-captains as both players announced their retirement after this 2022 season. Brittney Griner was named an honorary All-Star and starter as she still remains detained in Russia.
Team Wilson will be led by Becky Hammon and the Las Vegas Ace’s staff. Team Stewart will be led by James Wade and the Chicago Sky staff. Wilson picked Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker with the first overall pick and Steward picked Las Vegas Ace’s Jackie Young with the No. 2 pick.
Wilson and Stewart did some wheeling and dealing during the selection show as they traded players a couple of times. Wilson acquired New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu in exchange for Los Angeles Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike. Wilson and Stewart also swapped co-captains, with Bird joining her teammate and moving to Team Stewart and Fowles moving to Team Wilson.
Here’s a look at the complete rosters for each team in the 2022 WNBA All-Star game.
Team Wilson
Starters
Co-Captain Sylvia Fowles: Minnesota Lynx, Center
Candace Parker: Chicago Sky, Forward
Kelsey Plum: Las Vegas Aces, Guard
Sabrina Ionescu: New York Liberty, Guard
Reserves
Rhyne Howard: Atlanta Dream, Guard
Dearica Hamby: Las Vegas Aces, Forward
Courtney Vandersloot: Chicago Sky, Guard
Ariel Atkins: Washington Mystics, Guard
Brionna Jones: Connecticut Sun, Center
Natasha Howard: New York Liberty, Forward
Team Stewart
Starters
Co-Captain Sue Bird: Seattle Storm, Guard
Jackie Young: Las Vegas Aces, Guard
Jonquel Jones: Connecticut Sun, Forward
Nneka Ogwumbike: Los Angeles Sparks, Forward
Reserves
Jewell Lloyd: Seattle Storm, Guard
Kahleah Copper: Chicago Sky, Guard
Skylar Diggins-Smith: Phoenix Mercury, Guard
Alyssa Thomas: Connecticut Sun, Forward
Arike Ogunbowale: Dallas Wings, Guard
Emma Meesseman: Chicago Sky, Forward