How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Quaker State 400 Cup Series race via live online stream

NASCAR heads to Atlanta, Georgia this weekend for the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart. The Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the race on Sunday, July 10th. This race was held from 1960-2010 but then took a 10-year hiatus before returning last year. Before we get to the race on Sunday, qualifying will take place on Saturday, July 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET and will air on USA while TV coverage for qualifying will begin at noon.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway will utilize a single-lap qualifying format for this race. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session as the drivers are split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will each run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The five fastest drivers will advance to the Final Round. The drivers in Group B will repeat this process with their five fastest drivers also advancing to the Final Round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine not only the first five rows of Sunday’s racing grid but also the pole position.

Ryan Blaney opens with the best odds to win the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +800. He is followed by Ross Chastain (+900), Kyle Busch (+900), Joey Logano (+900) and Chase Elliott (+900) for the drivers with the top-five odds to win the coveted pole position.

How to watch qualifying for the Quaker State 400

Date: Saturday, July 9

Time: 11:35 a.m. ET, TV coverage begins at noon

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Network

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Sunday, you can live stream it at USA Network. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.