How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Alsco Uniforms 250 Xfinity series race via live online stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race take place on Saturday, July 9 at 10:05 a.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 250 from Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia. Saturday’s qualifying format will feature one stand-alone 50-minute practice session.

There is a three-way tie for betting favorite to win this race on DraftKings Sportsbook with Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson and A.J. Allmendinger all going in with +700 odds to come away with a victory. Gibbs was the winner of the most recent Xfinity Series race as he won the Henry 180 over the weekend from Road America, which is a road course.

How to watch qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 250

Date: Saturday, July 9

Time: 10:05 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports

Live stream: NBC Sports, NBC Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.