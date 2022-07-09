 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Alsco Uniforms 250 Xfinity series race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Alsco Uniforms 250 qualifying on Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race take place on Saturday, July 9 at 10:05 a.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 250 from Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia. Saturday’s qualifying format will feature one stand-alone 50-minute practice session.

There is a three-way tie for betting favorite to win this race on DraftKings Sportsbook with Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson and A.J. Allmendinger all going in with +700 odds to come away with a victory. Gibbs was the winner of the most recent Xfinity Series race as he won the Henry 180 over the weekend from Road America, which is a road course.

How to watch qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 250

Date: Saturday, July 9
Time: 10:05 a.m. ET
TV channel: NBC Sports
Live stream: NBC Sports, NBC Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

