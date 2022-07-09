 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Alsco Uniforms 250 Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Alsco Uniforms 250 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on Saturday, July 9 this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sam Mayer )1) leads a pack of cars up a hill during the Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on July 2, 2022, at Road America in Elkhart Lake, WI. Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series heads to Atlanta, Georgia and the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 250 this weekend. If you are thinking the name sounds familiar, this is the second Xfinity race sponsored by Alsco this season. This will be the second running of the race with Kyle Busch winning the inaugural one last year in 2:18:59 with the race extended to overtime. Qualifying for this year’s race will take place on Saturday, July 9th at 10:05 a.m. ET on the NBC Sports app.

The Atlanta-2 race will utilize a one-lap qualifying system. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all the drivers. Then, all of the cars will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the race grid. The fastest driver will win the pole position for Saturday’s race.

Ty Gibbs enters with the best odds to win the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 250 installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is tied with Noah Gragson and A.J. Allmendinger for the top odds to take the checkered flag. Tyler Reddick (+800) and Austin Hill (+800) round out the top-five drivers. Busch isn’t expected to race so he won’t be defending his title.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Brett Moffitt 02
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Matt Mills 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 David Starr 08
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Natalie Decker 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Ryan Truex 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Jeffrey Earnhardt 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Myatt Snider 31
23 Jesse Iwuji 34
24 Joey Gase 35
25 Alex Labbe 36
26 Kyle Sieg 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Sage Karam 44
29 Caesar Bacarella 45
30 Brennan Poole 47
31 Tyler Reddick 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 J.J. Yeley 66
35 Brandon Brown 68
36 Josh Williams 78
37 Mason Massey 91
38 Riley Herbst 98

