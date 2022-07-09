NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Alsco Uniforms 250 Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series heads to Atlanta, Georgia and the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 250 this weekend. If you are thinking the name sounds familiar, this is the second Xfinity race sponsored by Alsco this season. This will be the second running of the race with Kyle Busch winning the inaugural one last year in 2:18:59 with the race extended to overtime. Qualifying for this year’s race will take place on Saturday, July 9th at 10:05 a.m. ET on the NBC Sports app.

The Atlanta-2 race will utilize a one-lap qualifying system. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all the drivers. Then, all of the cars will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the race grid. The fastest driver will win the pole position for Saturday’s race.

Ty Gibbs enters with the best odds to win the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 250 installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is tied with Noah Gragson and A.J. Allmendinger for the top odds to take the checkered flag. Tyler Reddick (+800) and Austin Hill (+800) round out the top-five drivers. Busch isn’t expected to race so he won’t be defending his title.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.