How to watch Alsco Uniforms 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Georgia this weekend for the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 250. The Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the race on Saturday, July 9. The race begins at 5 p.m. ET and will air on USA with the live stream available at USANetwork.com.

The race is 163 laps around the 1.54-mile circuit. Kyle Busch won the inaugural race in 2021. He finished in 2:18:59 in a race that was extended one lap due to overtime.

Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson and A.J. Allmendinger all enter with the best odds to win the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 250 installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Tyler Reddick (+800) and Austin Hill (+800) round out the drivers with the top-five odds to take the checkered flag. Busch isn’t expected to race so he won’t be defending his title.

How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 250

Date: Saturday, July 9

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USANetwork.com

Live streaming the Alsco Uniforms 250 on USA will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.