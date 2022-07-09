What time is the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, July 9 with the Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia. The race starts at 5 p.m. ET and will air live on USA Network. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com.

The race is 163 laps and this will be the second running of the race. In 2021, Kyle Busch won with a time of 2:18:59, but it was extended one lap by overtime so expect this race to last around two hours and 15 minutes.

Ty Gibbs enters with the best odds to win the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 250 installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is tied with Noah Gragson and A.J. Allmendinger for the top odds to take the checkered flag. Tyler Reddick (+800) and Austin Hill (+800) round out the top-five drivers. Busch isn’t expected to race so he won’t be defending his title.