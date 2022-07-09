 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 250 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 250 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
Jeremy Clements, driver of the #51 Fire Wall Signs/Absolute Wall &amp; Ceiling Chevrolet, and Bayley Currey, driver of the #4 Azalea Gynecology Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, July 9 with the Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia. The race starts at 5 p.m. ET and will air live on USA Network. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com.

The race is 163 laps and this will be the second running of the race. In 2021, Kyle Busch won with a time of 2:18:59, but it was extended one lap by overtime so expect this race to last around two hours and 15 minutes.

Ty Gibbs enters with the best odds to win the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 250 installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is tied with Noah Gragson and A.J. Allmendinger for the top odds to take the checkered flag. Tyler Reddick (+800) and Austin Hill (+800) round out the top-five drivers. Busch isn’t expected to race so he won’t be defending his title.

