Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday

With one round remaining in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Xander Schauffele holds a two-shot lead entering the last 18 holes at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. This is the final event ahead of the Open Championship at St. Andrews next week, and is the first co-sponsored event between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour as part of their new strategic alliance.

Schauffele fired a -4 66 on Thursday, one of just three golfers to post a -4 on the windswept course alongside Jordan Spieth and Max Homa. The San Diego State grad and 2020 Olympic gold medalist is at -7 for the tournament, two shots clear of Rafa Cabrera Bello who is alone in second. Cabrera Bello and Jordan Smith are the only two players to post all three rounds in the 60’s on the Par 70 layout so far.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Schauffele is -110 to take home the victory, with Spieth at -4 for the championship the second choice at +650. 2022 U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick is the third choice on the odds board at +1100 despite being four shots adrift when he puts a peg in the ground on Sunday.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning at 4:15 a.m. ET. PGA TOUR Live will lives stream every shot beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET, with The Golf Channel broadcasting from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on television, and CBS taking over from 12-3 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday.