How to watch 2022 WNBA All-Star Game skills competiton, 3-point contest

The WNBA is headed for a full weekend of action, starting Saturday, July 9 with the 2022 All-Star Skills Competition and Three-Point Contest. The action gets started at 3 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

The skills competition will feature eight teams comprised of one WNBA star and an athlete from the Elite Youth Basketball League in a three-round bracket-style format designed to test player skills. Two teams at a time will go head-to-head through identical obstacle courses designed to skills most integral to the game, such as dribbling, passing and shooting.

Participants in this year's skills competition include: Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young (Aces), Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty), Jonquel Jones (Sun), Courtney Vandersloot (Sky) and Azurá Stevens, Rhyne Howard (Dream), and NaLyssa Smith (Fever).

How to watch WNBA All-Star Game Skills Competition

Date: Saturday, July 9

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this year’s WNBA All-Star Game, you can stream the action via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.