Full undercard for Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev heavyweight fight

Fight fans get a Saturday afternoon card from London’s O2 Arena that will feature an undercard with more value than the main event. DAZN will broadcast a card topped by Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev in a heavyweight rematch starting at 2 p.m. ET. The main event is expected to get going in the 5 p.m. hour.

Pulev is a -260 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in the rematch of his 2016 split decision victory. Chisora has lost three straight and he’s nearing the end of the line. Pulev’s only loss since beating Chisora was to Anthony Joshua, so he theoretically could work himself into some kind of title shot before his career wraps.

The rest of the card is a little more interesting. The final fight of the undercard is a junior middleweight eliminator bout between Israel Madrimov and Michel Soro. Madrimov is a -800 favorite and with a win could secure a bout against undisputed champ Jermell Charlo.

The card also includes bouts for the WBA’s International title at middleweight and junior middleweight. Felix Cash is a -1800 favorite against Vaughn Alexander for the middleweight title and Caoimhin Agyarko is a -2000 favorite against Lukasz Maciec for the junior middleweight title.

Full Card for Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev