Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev live stream: How to watch heavyweight bout via live online stream

The heavyweight division will provide a main event Saturday afternoon in London on DAZN, although given the talent on display, it’s not exactly a big-time showcase. Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev square off in a rematch of Pulev’s 2016 split decision victory. The main card begins at 2 p.m. ET and the main event should begin in the 5 p.m. hour.

In their first contest, Pulev won the European heavyweight title with cards of 118–110 and 116–112 while Chisora managed a 115–113 scorecard. Pulev is 29-2 coming into this bout with his only loss since that 2016 bout coming via ninth round KO at the hands of Anthony Joshua. Pulev is a -260 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in this rematch.

Chisora has not been able to get back on track since that loss, going 7-6 and coming into this bout off three straight losses. He lost a unanimous decision to Oleksandr Usyk and then followed up with a pair of losses to Joseph Parker. Chisora is a +195 underdog.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Full Card for Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev