What time will Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev fight start on Saturday, July 9

Saturday afternoon brings a fairly mediocre heavyweight main event on DAZN, coming to fight fans live from London. Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev face off in a rematch of a 2016 bout and it’s not entirely clear how many people want to see it.

Nontheless, the fight will top a card at O2 Arena that gets going at 2 p.m. ET. Main event ring walks are expected in the 5 p.m. hour. Pulev is a -260 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Chisora is +195. Pulev won the 2016 bout via split decision.

The real value on the card might be in three undercard fights. Fight fans get two title fights on the undercard as well as an eliminator. Caoimhin Agyarko and Lukasz Maciec face off for the vacant WBA international junior middleweight title while Felix Cash and Vaughn Alexander meet for the vacant WBA international middleweight title. The final undercard bout will see Israil Madrimov and Michel Soro face off in a junior middleweight WBA eliminator bout.

Full Card for Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev