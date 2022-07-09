Full undercard for Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas featherweight title fight

Showtime is back with a busy card on Saturday and it is topped by a pair of notable featherweight bouts. The event gets started at 9 p.m. ET, with the main event expected to get started in the 11 p.m. hour.

The main event of the event will see Mark Magsayo put his WBC featherweight title on the line against Rey Vargas. Both fighters are undefeated, with Vargas making his second appearance at the weight class since moving up from junior featherweight. Although he’s the challenger, the 31-year old Vargas is a slight favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with -115 odds to Magsayo’s -110.

The card also features a WBC eliminator match at the featherweight class. Brandon Figueroa and Carlos Castro face off, and while neither is ranked in the current WBC rankings, sanctioning bodies are going to do what they want to do. Figueroa is a -700 favorite while Castro is a +450 underdog.

The other bout currently getting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook is a lightweight bout between Frank Martin and Jackson Mariñez. Martin was originally scheduled to face Ricardo Nunez, but Nunez had to withdraw from the fight due to visa issues. Martin is a -1200 favorite while Mariñez is a +650 underdog.

Full Card for Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas