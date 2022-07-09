Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas live stream: How to watch featherweight title bout via live online stream

The featherweight division, and specifically the WBC side of it is in the spotlight Saturday night in San Antonio. Mark Magsayo puts his WBC featherweight title on the line against Rey Vargas in the main event. Prior to that, Brandon Figueroa and Carlos Castro square off in a WBC featherweight eliminator match.

Magsayo is making his first title defense after claiming the belt with a majority decision win over Gary Russell Jr. in January. Magsayo improved to 24-0 with the win and claimed his first major belt. Vargas is 35-0 and fighting his second fight since moving up from junior featherweight. Although he is the challenger, Vargas is a slim favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vargas is -115 to win while Magsayo is -110.

The full card will will air on Showtime, with the event starting at 9 p.m. ET. If you don’t have access to Showtime through your cable provider, you can get a subscription on their website for $10.99 per month. Once you’re signed up, you’ll be able to watch the fight straight from the website, or on their various apps available for mobile devices, gaming consoles and more. From time to time, they offer free trials, so be sure to see what current offers are available.

If you’ve already got a subscription to a streaming service such as Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, you’re able to add a subscription to Showtime to your package for a fee, which is then added onto your monthly bill.

Full Card for Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas