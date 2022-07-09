What time will Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas fight start on Saturday, July 9

Mark Magsayo makes his first defense of the WBC featherweight title on Saturday evening, but faces a stiff challenge against Rey Vargas. The bout airs on a Showtime card that gets started at 9 p.m. ET. The main event ring walks are expected in the 11 p.m. hour.
Magsayo is 24-0 and coming off a majority decision win over Gary Russell Jr. that secured him the title. Vargas is 35-0 and coming off a decision win over Leonardo Baez in his featherweight debut after moving up from junior featherweight. DraftKings Sportsbook has Vargas installed as a -115 favorite while Magsayo is a -110 underdog. It’s the closest of lines, but still notable.
The favored winning outcome is Vargas by decision at +150 followed by Magsayo by decision at +180. 13 of Vargas’s 35 wins have come by decision while 8 of Magsayo’s 24 wins have come by way of decision.
Full Card for Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas
- Main event: Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas, for Magsayo’s featherweight title
- Brandon Figueroa vs. Carlos Castro, featherweight eliminator
- Frank Martin vs. Jackson Mariñez, lightweight
- Ramon Cardenas vs. Michell Banquez, bantamweight
- Rashidi Ellis vs. Jose Marrufo, welterweight
- John Rincon vs. Weah Archiebald, welterweight
- Samuel Arnold vs. Antonio Louis Hernandez, middleweight
- Raymond Guajardo vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses, middleweight
- Faban Dias vs. Julio Gomez, junior welterweight
- Albert Gonzalez vs. Alberto Alvarez, junior featherweight
- Sequiel Hernandez vs. Joshua Montoya, featherweight
- Xavier Bocanegra vs. Travis Crawford, featherweight