What time will Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas fight start on Saturday, July 9

Mark Magsayo makes his first defense of the WBC featherweight title on Saturday evening, but faces a stiff challenge against Rey Vargas. The bout airs on a Showtime card that gets started at 9 p.m. ET. The main event ring walks are expected in the 11 p.m. hour.

Magsayo is 24-0 and coming off a majority decision win over Gary Russell Jr. that secured him the title. Vargas is 35-0 and coming off a decision win over Leonardo Baez in his featherweight debut after moving up from junior featherweight. DraftKings Sportsbook has Vargas installed as a -115 favorite while Magsayo is a -110 underdog. It’s the closest of lines, but still notable.

The favored winning outcome is Vargas by decision at +150 followed by Magsayo by decision at +180. 13 of Vargas’s 35 wins have come by decision while 8 of Magsayo’s 24 wins have come by way of decision.

Full Card for Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas