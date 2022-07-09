 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What time will Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas fight start on Saturday, July 9

Mark Magsayo and Rey Vargas are set to face off in the ring on Saturday in a featherweight title bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By DKNation Staff
Rey Vargas (L) punches Leonardo Baez during their featherweight bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Mark Magsayo makes his first defense of the WBC featherweight title on Saturday evening, but faces a stiff challenge against Rey Vargas. The bout airs on a Showtime card that gets started at 9 p.m. ET. The main event ring walks are expected in the 11 p.m. hour.

Magsayo is 24-0 and coming off a majority decision win over Gary Russell Jr. that secured him the title. Vargas is 35-0 and coming off a decision win over Leonardo Baez in his featherweight debut after moving up from junior featherweight. DraftKings Sportsbook has Vargas installed as a -115 favorite while Magsayo is a -110 underdog. It’s the closest of lines, but still notable.

The favored winning outcome is Vargas by decision at +150 followed by Magsayo by decision at +180. 13 of Vargas’s 35 wins have come by decision while 8 of Magsayo’s 24 wins have come by way of decision.

Full Card for Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas

  • Main event: Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas, for Magsayo’s featherweight title
  • Brandon Figueroa vs. Carlos Castro, featherweight eliminator
  • Frank Martin vs. Jackson Mariñez, lightweight
  • Ramon Cardenas vs. Michell Banquez, bantamweight
  • Rashidi Ellis vs. Jose Marrufo, welterweight
  • John Rincon vs. Weah Archiebald, welterweight
  • Samuel Arnold vs. Antonio Louis Hernandez, middleweight
  • Raymond Guajardo vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses, middleweight
  • Faban Dias vs. Julio Gomez, junior welterweight
  • Albert Gonzalez vs. Alberto Alvarez, junior featherweight
  • Sequiel Hernandez vs. Joshua Montoya, featherweight
  • Xavier Bocanegra vs. Travis Crawford, featherweight

More From DraftKings Nation