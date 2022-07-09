Tour de France results: Who won Stage 8, who leads overall standings

Wout van Aert picks up his second stage win of the 2022 Tour de France with a sprint finish at the top of a climb in Lausanne, Switzerland on Saturday. The two-time defending Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, who had won the last two stages, finishes third today but comfortably keeps his yellow jersey and extends his lead to :39 in the General Classification.

The dominance of Pogacar is seen in the jerseys, as he is now wearing the yellow, third for the green and the points race, second for the polka dots for climbers, and first for the white including young riders under 25 by 1:39.

Stage 8 top finishers