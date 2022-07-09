Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina: All you need to know ahead of women’s singles championship at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is wrapping up with the women’s final on Saturday. In a surprise from the draw, the match will see No. 17 Elena Rybakina taking on No. 3 Ons Jabeur. The match is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Rybakina is ranked No. 23 by the WTA and has had a tough path to get to the final. She beat Coco Vandeweghe in straight sets in her first matchup and then had back-to-back grueling three-set matches against Bianca Andreescu and Qinwen Zheng. Ryabinka defeated Petra Martic in the fourth round and Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarterfinals. She faced her first ranked opponent in the semifinals and defeated No. 16 Simona Halep in straight sets. This is her second appearance at Wimbledon and her first final. This is already the best major finish in her career.

Jabeur ran through the first three rounds of Wimbledon defeating Mirjam Bjorklund, Katarzyna Kawa and Diane Parry in straight sets. She then defeated No. 24 Elise Mertens in the fourth round to advance to the quarterfinals. Marie Bouzkova gave Jabeur her first big test of the tournament as Jabeur dropped the first set, but battled back to win and advance. In the semifinals, she beat Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to advance to the final. Jabeur is the No. 3 seed in Wimbledon and the No. 2 player in the WTA. This is the first appearance in a major final for Jabeur. She has competed at Wimbledon seven times previously and her best finish was in the quarterfinals.

These competitors have faced off three times so far. Rybakina took the first match back in September of 2019 while Jabeur got her revenge twice in 2021. Each meeting has been on a hard court and Jabeur leads the competitors 2-1.

Women’s singles final: Jabeur vs. Rybakina

Match time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Jabeur: -165

Rybakina: +135

