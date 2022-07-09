Best MLB bets to consider for Saturday, July 9

Fifteen games are on deck for Saturday, July 9, including a pair of major divisional matchups with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox facing off in Game 3 of their four-game series. Out on the West Coast, the San Francisco Giants face their rival San Diego Padres as they continue their own four-game series.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, July 9

Angels moneyline vs. Orioles (-120)

The Baltimore Orioles have turned heads after exceeding expectations on their road to being a .500 team. They have been particularly competitive in what many assumed to be an expendable season and are currently riding a six-game winning streak. But all good things must come to an end, and Patrick Sandoval on the hill will only make the day tougher for the Orioles batters. Sandoval struck out 27.5 percent of plate appearances over the past month and faces a Baltimore lineup that is below average against left-handed pitchers.

Brewers -1.5 vs. Pirates (-120)

Brandon Woodruff is on the hill today for the Milwaukee Brewers and has been solid since his return from injury. In his last 40 plate appearances, he has a 1.55 xFIP and struck out 45 percent of those appearances. The Pittsburgh Pirates are also a bit top-heavy in their batting order. Aside from Bryan Reynolds, Jack Suwinksi, and Daniel Vogelbach, the Pirates’ lineup leaves much to be desired against right-handed pitchers. Take the Brewers on the run line in this one.

Blue Jays-Mariners under 7.5 runs (-110)

The Seattle Mariners will give Robbie Ray the nod in this matchup against his former team, and I’m always optimistic for a “revenge game” performance. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays will counter with Alek Manoah who has been solid himself with a 2.33 ERA and a 9-3 record in 12 starts this season. I’m thinking it’s a low-scoring matchup and I’ll ride with the under here.

Patrick Sandoval over 4.5 strikeouts (-190)

Despite Baltimore being celebrated for fighting towards a .500 record this season, the Orioles still rank 26th in batting average (.231) and have just a handful of batters that are above average against left-handed pitchers. As long as Sandoval can make his way through the likes of Ryan Mountcastle and Ryan Urías, I say he’s in for a good day overall. I’m taking the over in strikeouts with Sandoval in this one.

