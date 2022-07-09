MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Saturday, July 9

There are 15 games on the docket for the Saturday MLB schedule today as we continue to inch our way towards the All-Star break. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your MLB DFS lineups.

Top Pitchers

Robbie Ray, SEA vs. TOR ($9,700) — Ray checks in as one of the highest priced starting pitchers tonight and he’ll be well worth the investment when the Mariners take on the Blue Jays tonight. The lefty has given up just 12 hits and three earned runs in his last four starts while mowing down 36 batters on strikes in that span. With the Jays sending their ace Alek Manoah to the mound, the M’s will rely on Ray to carry them deep into the contest. Lock him in at the top of your lineup.

Framber Valdez, HOU vs. OAK ($9,700) — Valdez has been especially excellent in his last two starts. After earning 27.2 fantasy points against the Mets, he earned 30.7 DKFP by striking out 13 Angels batters last Sunday. There’s potential for him to put up similar numbers against the Athletics tonight.

Top Hitters

Yordan Alvarez, HOU vs. OAK ($6,500) — Alvarez is the highest priced hitter this afternoon and with the week he’s having, he’s worth every penny. Over the past five games, he’s 6-19 at the plate with three home runs, four RBI, and eight runs total. He’ll have another opportunity to do damage against the A’s this afternoon so lock him in at the top of your lineup.

Mookie Betts, LAD vs. CHC ($5,600) — Betts went 0-4 at the plate in last night’s extra inning victory over the Cubs, driving in an RBI on a sac fly in the process. This came after a Thursday performance where he homered twice and earned DFS users 30 fantasy points. Betts has been really good at bouncing back from off nights, so expect a huge game from him tonight.

Value Pitcher

Yu Darvish, SD vs. SF ($7,900) — There’s some value to be had with Darvish as he’s averaging 18.3 fantasy points per game in DFS. He has given up eight earned runs over his last two starts but has struck out 19 batters in the process. If he keeps his runs down against the Giants tonight, he’ll be worth a start.

Value Hitter

Charlie Blackmon, COL vs. ARI ($4,800) — Blackmon has been in a slump this week, going 0-11 at the plate over the last four games. However, he has an opportunity to break out of it against Madison Bumgarner. He’s owns a .340 career batting average in 50 career at-bats against MadBum, so there’s an opportunity for him to have a big day this afternoon.