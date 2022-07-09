Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Saturday, July 9

15 games on are tap for Saturday’s MLB slate and that means there are plenty of player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook that can win you big money. We’ll go over a few of our favorites for today.

MLB player prop bets for Saturday, July 9

Brandon Woodruff over 7.5 strikeouts vs. Pirates (-145)

Woodruff has had the punchout pitch working as of late, striking out 18 batters in his last two starts. The Pirates, meanwhile, have averaged 10.3 strikeouts as a team over the last three games. Expect another big K day for Woodruff.

Charlie Blackmon over 1.5 hits vs. Diamondbacks (+205)

Blackmon has been in a slump this week, going 0-11 at the plate over the last four games. However, he has an opportunity to break out of it against Madison Bumgarner. He’s owns a .340 career batting average in 50 career at bats against MadBum, so there’s an opportunity for him to have a big day this afternoon. Expect a multi-hit afternoon for him at Chase Field.

Xander Bogaerts over 0.5 RBI vs. Yankees (+165)

Bogaerts went 0-4 at the plate but drove in a run during last night’s 12-5 loss to the Yankees. Tonight he goes up against New York starter Jordan Montgomery, whom he’s owned with a .464 batting average through 28 career at bats. Expect Bogaerts to get active at the plate and drive in at least one run.

