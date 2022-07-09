 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Saturday, July 9

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite player prop bets you should consider for Saturday’s slate.

By Nick Simon
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

15 games on are tap for Saturday’s MLB slate and that means there are plenty of player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook that can win you big money. We’ll go over a few of our favorites for today.

MLB player prop bets for Saturday, July 9

Brandon Woodruff over 7.5 strikeouts vs. Pirates (-145)

Woodruff has had the punchout pitch working as of late, striking out 18 batters in his last two starts. The Pirates, meanwhile, have averaged 10.3 strikeouts as a team over the last three games. Expect another big K day for Woodruff.

Charlie Blackmon over 1.5 hits vs. Diamondbacks (+205)

Blackmon has been in a slump this week, going 0-11 at the plate over the last four games. However, he has an opportunity to break out of it against Madison Bumgarner. He’s owns a .340 career batting average in 50 career at bats against MadBum, so there’s an opportunity for him to have a big day this afternoon. Expect a multi-hit afternoon for him at Chase Field.

Xander Bogaerts over 0.5 RBI vs. Yankees (+165)

Bogaerts went 0-4 at the plate but drove in a run during last night’s 12-5 loss to the Yankees. Tonight he goes up against New York starter Jordan Montgomery, whom he’s owned with a .464 batting average through 28 career at bats. Expect Bogaerts to get active at the plate and drive in at least one run.

