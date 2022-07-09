Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina time: When Wimbledon women’s singles final starts on Saturday

Wimbledon is wrapping up with the women’s final on Saturday. No. 3 Ons Jabeur will face off against No. 17 Elena Rybakina to decide the winner of this year’s event. The match is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

These competitors have faced off three times so far. Rybakina took the first match back in September of 2019, while Jabeur had two wins in 2021. Each meeting has been on a hard court.

In the semifinals, Jeabuer beat Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to advance to the final. Jabeur is the No. 3 seed in Wimbledon and the No. 2 player in the WTA. This is the first appearance in a major final for Jabeur.

Rybakina is making her second appearance at Wimbledon and her first final. This is already her best major finish in her career. She faced No. 16 Simona Halep in the semifinals and was victorious in straight sets to advance to the final.