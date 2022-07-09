Why are there two Bachelorettes? Show format explainer, what to expect in Season 19

Rejoice, Bachelor Nation, the long-awaited double season is upon us. For the first time ever there will be TWO Bachelorettes featured in this season of the show at the same time. Yes, Claire and her infatuation with Dale caused a quick pivot to Tayshia a few seasons ago. This season it has been planned to have two bachelorettes with the same 32 men vying for their affection which should equal twice the drama. The 19th season of the show will feature both Gabby Windey and Rachel Reccia looking for love.

Who are the two Bachelorettes?

Windey is a former NFL Cheerleader who spent five seasons cheering for the Denver Broncos. She is from Denver, Colorado and has since become a registered nurse. Windey received the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award in 2021 which honored her for the work she did during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reccia is from Chicago and is a commercial pilot and flight instructor. Something about the Bachelor franchise and pilots, as she reminded fans of Pilot Pete from his season as the Bachelor.

Why are there two Bachelorettes?

Both of the Bachelorettes were featured in the most recent season of The Bachelor. Clayton Echard was the titular character looking for love. Fans became enamored with both Windey and Reccia as they made it to the final three contestants. Unfortunately for them, fortunately for us, Echard decided to go with Susie Evans as his choice. While Windey and Reccia felt scorned, they now have a second shot at finding love albeit in a rather unusual format.

Will both contestants go on dates with the same guys?

We don’t officially know this answer. There are 32 contestants which is a large number to start out with. If the past has taught us anything though, we will see a great number of men sent packing the first night. In interviews, the duo has said that they did not end up courting the same men, but viewers will have to wait and see for sure.

Will both contestants go on dates at the same time?

I hope so! That could get a little chaotic, but we really haven’t been told yet if group dates will feature both women or if there will be two separate dates per episode as we get into the season. A combined group date could maximize chaos, but my guess is there will be some feature of a group date for one contestant while the other goes on a 1-on-1.

Will one of the Bachelorettes be eliminated?

Not necessarily. Both women are expected to last until the end of the show barring one of them doing their best Claire impression.

Can both Bachelorettes “win” the show?

Yep! The hope for Winey and Reccia is that they each get to find love while supporting each other along the way. If everything goes as planned, each of them will have a man propose to them at the end of the show and they will each leave engaged. There are a lot of twists and turns along the way that can derail that though. For instance, in the latest trailer of the show, we have already seen a contestant rejecting a rose from one of the Bachelorettes.

How can I watch The Bachelorette?

Jesse Palmer returns as the host of the show. The series will premiere on Monday, July 11th on ABC. It airs at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT. This will be the 19th season of the show and will likely lead into either Bachelor in Paradise or straight into the next season of the Bachelor. Before we get too far ahead though, tune in to see if Winey and Reccia can team up to find love.