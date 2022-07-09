 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates for F1 Sprint qualifying at the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix

We’ll update the sprint race results until the full racing grid is set for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

By David Fucillo
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and The Netherlands during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 08, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in Spielberg, Austria this weekend for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at the Red Bull Ring, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, a sprint race will take place at 10:25 a.m. ET, also airing on ESPN2. The race is 100 kilometers, which is roughly a third the length of Sunday’s race. The sprint race will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix. The starting grid for the sprint race was settled on Friday in traditional qualifying.

Max Verstappen claimed the pole position for Saturday’s sprint and is followed by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen is -225 to win the sprint race, followed by Leclerc at +250 and Sainz at +650.

Below is the full starting grid for Saturday’s Sprint qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix. We’ll provide updates with the results and the updated starting grid for Sunday’s race.

2022 Austrian Grand Prix sprint race starting grid

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Max Verstappen 1 RBPT
2 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
3 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 Ferrari
4 Sergio Pérez 11 RBPT
5 George Russell 63 Mercedes
6 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault
7 Kevin Magnussen 20 Ferrari
8 Mick Schumacher 47 Ferrari
9 Fernando Alonso 14 Renault
10 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
11 Pierre Gasly 10 RBPT
12 Alexander Albon 23 Mercedes
13 Valtteri Bottas 77 Ferrari
14 Yuki Tsunoda 22 RBPT
15 Lando Norris 4 Mercedes
16 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Mercedes
17 Lance Stroll 18 Mercedes
18 Guanyu Zhou 24 Ferrari
19 Nicholas Latifi 6 Mercedes
20 Sebastian Vettel 5 Mercedes

