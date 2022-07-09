Live updates for F1 Sprint qualifying at the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Spielberg, Austria this weekend for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at the Red Bull Ring, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, a sprint race will take place at 10:25 a.m. ET, also airing on ESPN2. The race is 100 kilometers, which is roughly a third the length of Sunday’s race. The sprint race will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix. The starting grid for the sprint race was settled on Friday in traditional qualifying.

Max Verstappen claimed the pole position for Saturday’s sprint and is followed by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen is -225 to win the sprint race, followed by Leclerc at +250 and Sainz at +650.

Below is the full starting grid for Saturday’s Sprint qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix. We’ll provide updates with the results and the updated starting grid for Sunday’s race.