How to watch F1 qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view showing Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Aston Martin AMR22 Mercedes and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 08, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Formula One racing is headed to Austria this weekend for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET. Saturday’s Sprint race will determine the starting grid and air on ESPN2 and WatchESPN.

The Austrian Grand Prix is one of three races to run the sprint qualifying process. The drivers ran traditional qualifying on Friday to determine the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race. The sprint race will run 100 kilometers and the finishing order will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen claimed the pole position for Saturday’s sprint race and is a heavy favorite to win the 100-kilometer event with -225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Charles Leclerc (+250), Carlos Sainz (+650), and George Russell (+1200). Verstappen is -200 to win Sunday’s race as well, but those odds are subject to change based on the sprint race results.

How to watch the sprint race for Austrian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, July 9
Time: 10:25 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

You will need a cable log-in to stream Sprint qualifying, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream all of the action from the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

2022 Austrian Grand Prix sprint race starting grid

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Max Verstappen 1 RBPT
2 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
3 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 Ferrari
4 Sergio Pérez 11 RBPT
5 George Russell 63 Mercedes
6 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault
7 Kevin Magnussen 20 Ferrari
8 Mick Schumacher 47 Ferrari
9 Fernando Alonso 14 Renault
10 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
11 Pierre Gasly 10 RBPT
12 Alexander Albon 23 Mercedes
13 Valtteri Bottas 77 Ferrari
14 Yuki Tsunoda 22 RBPT
15 Lando Norris 4 Mercedes
16 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Mercedes
17 Lance Stroll 18 Mercedes
18 Guanyu Zhou 24 Ferrari
19 Nicholas Latifi 6 Mercedes
20 Sebastian Vettel 5 Mercedes

