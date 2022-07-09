How to watch F1 qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

Formula One racing is headed to Austria this weekend for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET. Saturday’s Sprint race will determine the starting grid and air on ESPN2 and WatchESPN.

The Austrian Grand Prix is one of three races to run the sprint qualifying process. The drivers ran traditional qualifying on Friday to determine the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race. The sprint race will run 100 kilometers and the finishing order will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen claimed the pole position for Saturday’s sprint race and is a heavy favorite to win the 100-kilometer event with -225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Charles Leclerc (+250), Carlos Sainz (+650), and George Russell (+1200). Verstappen is -200 to win Sunday’s race as well, but those odds are subject to change based on the sprint race results.

How to watch the sprint race for Austrian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, July 9

Time: 10:25 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

You will need a cable log-in to stream Sprint qualifying, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream all of the action from the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.