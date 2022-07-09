F1 sprint qualifying start time: What time sprint qualifying begins for the Austrian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

The Austrian Grand Prix brings a qualifying rarity this weekend with a sprint race planned for Saturday. The sprint race is scheduled to start at 10:25 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. The race is 100 kilometers long, which is roughly a third the length of Sunday’s race.

Three F1 races feature a sprint race, which involves effectively two rounds of qualifying. On Friday, the drivers raced in traditional qualifying to determine the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race. Max Verstappen claimed the pole position for the sprint race, and was followed by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

The 20 drivers will race for 100 kilometers and the finishing order will set the starting grid for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix. Verstappen is the favorite to win Saturday’s sprint race with -225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is also favored for Sunday’s Grand Prix with -200 odds. Charles Leclerc follows in both with +250 and +310 odds, respectively.

How to watch Sprint qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, July 9

Time: 10:25 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN