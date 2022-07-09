 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 sprint qualifying start time: What time sprint qualifying begins for the Austrian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg. Sprint qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By David Fucillo
A general view showing Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Aston Martin AMR22 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 08, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Austrian Grand Prix brings a qualifying rarity this weekend with a sprint race planned for Saturday. The sprint race is scheduled to start at 10:25 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. The race is 100 kilometers long, which is roughly a third the length of Sunday’s race.

Three F1 races feature a sprint race, which involves effectively two rounds of qualifying. On Friday, the drivers raced in traditional qualifying to determine the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race. Max Verstappen claimed the pole position for the sprint race, and was followed by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

The 20 drivers will race for 100 kilometers and the finishing order will set the starting grid for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix. Verstappen is the favorite to win Saturday’s sprint race with -225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is also favored for Sunday’s Grand Prix with -200 odds. Charles Leclerc follows in both with +250 and +310 odds, respectively.

How to watch Sprint qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, July 9
Time: 10:25 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

2022 Austrian Grand Prix sprint race starting grid

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Max Verstappen 1 RBPT
2 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
3 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 Ferrari
4 Sergio Pérez 11 RBPT
5 George Russell 63 Mercedes
6 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault
7 Kevin Magnussen 20 Ferrari
8 Mick Schumacher 47 Ferrari
9 Fernando Alonso 14 Renault
10 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
11 Pierre Gasly 10 RBPT
12 Alexander Albon 23 Mercedes
13 Valtteri Bottas 77 Ferrari
14 Yuki Tsunoda 22 RBPT
15 Lando Norris 4 Mercedes
16 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Mercedes
17 Lance Stroll 18 Mercedes
18 Guanyu Zhou 24 Ferrari
19 Nicholas Latifi 6 Mercedes
20 Sebastian Vettel 5 Mercedes

