Who won the women’s title at Wimbledon last year?

The 2022 women’s singles finals for Wimbledon will take place on Saturday, July 9. No. 3 Ons Jabeur and No. 17 Elena Rybakina will face off starting at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. Wimbledon didn’t occur in 2020, but neither of this year’s finalists was involved in the championship match a year ago.

In 2021, Ashleigh Barty took on Karolina Pliskova in the women’s singles finals. Barty came out victorious taking two of three sets to win her first Wimbledon. She has competed in eight Wimbledon events and her 2021 championship campaign was the first time she was able to advance past the fourth round. Barty went on to win the 2022 Australian Open but didn’t take part in this year’s Wimbledon due to a shocking retirement announcement.

Pliskova has never won a major. Her best finish came at the 2016 US Open as the runner-up and Wimbledon last year. Pliskova has competed in 11 Wimbledon events but didn’t have much success this year. She defeated Tereza Martincova in three sets in the first round but lost her second round matchup to Katie Boulter and was eliminated from contention.