 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How much prize money to winner of Wimbledon women’s tournaments

Wimbledon is handing out £2 million to the women’s singles winner and £540,000 to the women’s doubles winners this year.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia plays a forehand against Tatjana Maria of Germany during their Women’s Singles Semi-Final match on day eleven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The Championships at Wimbledon will crown the women’s and men’s winners in the singles and doubles draws on Saturday and Sunday, and with that will come some significant prize money.

£14,496,000 in prize money is handed out to the women’s singles field and the same amount goes to the the men’s singles field. For the doubles fields, £2,332,000 goes to the various winners in the women’s and men’s fields.

This year’s women’s field will see No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur face No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina for the singles title. They will compete for a £2 million first place prize, which converts to $2,405,898 based on the Friday evening conversion rate. Second place will claim £1,050,000. The match gets going Saturday morning at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. Jabeur is a -150 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make, all the way from the first round to the title winner. All players — men and women — receive the same pay.

Singles players

Winner: £2 million
Runner-Up: £1,050,000
Semifinalist: £ 535,000
Quarterfinalist: £310,000
Round of 16: £190,000
Round of 32: £120,000
Round of 64: £78,000
Round of 128: £50,000

Doubles teams

Winner: £540,000
Runner-Up: £270,000
Semifinalist: £135,000
Quarterfinalist: £67,000
Third round: £33,000
Second round: £20,000
1st round: £12,500

More From DraftKings Nation