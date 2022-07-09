How much prize money to winner of Wimbledon women’s tournaments

The Championships at Wimbledon will crown the women’s and men’s winners in the singles and doubles draws on Saturday and Sunday, and with that will come some significant prize money.

£14,496,000 in prize money is handed out to the women’s singles field and the same amount goes to the the men’s singles field. For the doubles fields, £2,332,000 goes to the various winners in the women’s and men’s fields.

This year’s women’s field will see No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur face No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina for the singles title. They will compete for a £2 million first place prize, which converts to $2,405,898 based on the Friday evening conversion rate. Second place will claim £1,050,000. The match gets going Saturday morning at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. Jabeur is a -150 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make, all the way from the first round to the title winner. All players — men and women — receive the same pay.

Singles players

Winner: £2 million

Runner-Up: £1,050,000

Semifinalist: £ 535,000

Quarterfinalist: £310,000

Round of 16: £190,000

Round of 32: £120,000

Round of 64: £78,000

Round of 128: £50,000

Doubles teams

Winner: £540,000

Runner-Up: £270,000

Semifinalist: £135,000

Quarterfinalist: £67,000

Third round: £33,000

Second round: £20,000

1st round: £12,500