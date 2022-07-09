Tour de France, Stage 8: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France makes its way into Switzerland on Saturday, July 9 in Stage 9. The peloton gets started in Dole, France at 6:30 a.m. ET, with the race airing in its entirety on Peacock and on TV through USA Network starting at 8 a.m. The hilly stage runs 186.5 kilometers to Lausanne, Switzerland, with an estimated finish of around 11:30 a.m.

Tour favorite Tadej Pogačar continues to build on his early lead, winning Stage 7 by a nose over Jonas Vingegaard. Pogačar retained his yellow jersey ahead of Vingegaard, carrying a 35 second lead into Saturday’s stage. Geraint Thomas follows a minute and ten seconds back.

Wout van Aert is a fairly sizable favorite to win the stage, with +380 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Tadej Pogačar and Michael Matthews follow at +1100 and +1200, respectively.

TV schedule

Date: Saturday, July 9

Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network (starting at 8 a.m.)

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or click on the Stage 8 page at the Tour de France website.

Current leaderboard

Tadej Pogačar, 24:43:14 Jonas Vingegaard, 35 seconds back Geraint Thomas, 1 minute, 10 seconds back Adam Yates, 1 minute, 18 seconds back David Gaudu, 1 minute, 31 seconds back

Stage winner

Wout van Aert: +380

Tadej Pogačar: +1100

Michael Matthews: +1200

Matej Mohorič: +1200

Mathieu van der Poel: +1600

Bauke Mollema: +2500

Alberto Bettiol: +2500

Tom Pidcock: +2500

Dylan Teuns: +2500

Christophe Laporte: +2800

Benoit Cosnefroy: +3000

Tim Wellens: +3000

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -360

Jonas Vingegaard: +225

Primož Roglič: +1600

Geraint Thomas: +2200

Enric Mas Nicolau: +3500

David Gaudu: +5000

Romain Bardet: +5000

Prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300