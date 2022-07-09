 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France, Stage 8: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 8 of the 2022 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By David Fucillo

Race leader Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates retains the yellow jersey during the podium ceremony of the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 7 a 176,3 km stage from Tomblaine to La Super Planche des Belles Filles / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 8, 2022 in Planche des Belles Filles, France. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The 2022 Tour de France makes its way into Switzerland on Saturday, July 9 in Stage 9. The peloton gets started in Dole, France at 6:30 a.m. ET, with the race airing in its entirety on Peacock and on TV through USA Network starting at 8 a.m. The hilly stage runs 186.5 kilometers to Lausanne, Switzerland, with an estimated finish of around 11:30 a.m.

Tour favorite Tadej Pogačar continues to build on his early lead, winning Stage 7 by a nose over Jonas Vingegaard. Pogačar retained his yellow jersey ahead of Vingegaard, carrying a 35 second lead into Saturday’s stage. Geraint Thomas follows a minute and ten seconds back.

Wout van Aert is a fairly sizable favorite to win the stage, with +380 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Tadej Pogačar and Michael Matthews follow at +1100 and +1200, respectively.

TV schedule

Date: Saturday, July 9
Time: 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (starting at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or click on the Stage 8 page at the Tour de France website.

Image of map of stage 8 of the 2022 Tour de France from Dole to Lausanne.
Map of stage 8 of the 2022 Tour de France from Dole to Lausanne.
Image of elevation profile of stage 8 of the 2022 Tour de France from Dole to Lausanne.
Elevation profile of stage 8 of the 2022 Tour de France from Dole to Lausanne.

Current leaderboard

  1. Tadej Pogačar, 24:43:14
  2. Jonas Vingegaard, 35 seconds back
  3. Geraint Thomas, 1 minute, 10 seconds back
  4. Adam Yates, 1 minute, 18 seconds back
  5. David Gaudu, 1 minute, 31 seconds back

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

Wout van Aert: +380
Tadej Pogačar: +1100
Michael Matthews: +1200
Matej Mohorič: +1200
Mathieu van der Poel: +1600
Bauke Mollema: +2500
Alberto Bettiol: +2500
Tom Pidcock: +2500
Dylan Teuns: +2500
Christophe Laporte: +2800
Benoit Cosnefroy: +3000
Tim Wellens: +3000

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -360
Jonas Vingegaard: +225
Primož Roglič: +1600
Geraint Thomas: +2200
Enric Mas Nicolau: +3500
David Gaudu: +5000
Romain Bardet: +5000

Prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

