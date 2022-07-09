Tour de France, Stage 8: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France makes its way into Switzerland on Saturday, July 9 in Stage 9. The peloton gets started in Dole, France at 6:30 a.m. ET, with the race airing in its entirety on Peacock and on TV through USA Network starting at 8 a.m. The hilly stage runs 186.5 kilometers to Lausanne, Switzerland, with an estimated finish of around 11:30 a.m.
Tour favorite Tadej Pogačar continues to build on his early lead, winning Stage 7 by a nose over Jonas Vingegaard. Pogačar retained his yellow jersey ahead of Vingegaard, carrying a 35 second lead into Saturday’s stage. Geraint Thomas follows a minute and ten seconds back.
Wout van Aert is a fairly sizable favorite to win the stage, with +380 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Tadej Pogačar and Michael Matthews follow at +1100 and +1200, respectively.
TV schedule
Date: Saturday, July 9
Time: 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (starting at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or click on the Stage 8 page at the Tour de France website.
Current leaderboard
- Tadej Pogačar, 24:43:14
- Jonas Vingegaard, 35 seconds back
- Geraint Thomas, 1 minute, 10 seconds back
- Adam Yates, 1 minute, 18 seconds back
- David Gaudu, 1 minute, 31 seconds back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Wout van Aert: +380
Tadej Pogačar: +1100
Michael Matthews: +1200
Matej Mohorič: +1200
Mathieu van der Poel: +1600
Bauke Mollema: +2500
Alberto Bettiol: +2500
Tom Pidcock: +2500
Dylan Teuns: +2500
Christophe Laporte: +2800
Benoit Cosnefroy: +3000
Tim Wellens: +3000
Overall winner
Tadej Pogačar: -360
Jonas Vingegaard: +225
Primož Roglič: +1600
Geraint Thomas: +2200
Enric Mas Nicolau: +3500
David Gaudu: +5000
Romain Bardet: +5000
Prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300