Wimbledon winner: Elena Rybakina wins women’s singles title over Ons Jabeur

The #17 seed upset the #3 seed in the women’s final.

By David Fucillo
Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a forehand against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during the Ladies’ Singles Final match on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England.
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina defeated No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur on Saturday in London to claim the Wimbledon women’s singles title. Rybakina came back from a first set loss to win in three sets and claim her first career Grand Slam title. She claims a £2 million first place prize. Jabeur wins £1,050,000 as the runner-up.

Rybakina’s previous Wimbledon best performance was reaching last year’s fourth round. Her previous Grand Slam best was a quarterfinals appearance at the 2021 French Open.

Jabeur entered the match as a -155 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and she cruised through the first set, winning 6-3. However, Rybakina quickly turned things around. She rolled over Jabeur 6-2 in the second set and then won the third set 6-2. The key point in the third set came in the sixth game. Rybakina led the set 3-2 and was serving to go up 4-2, but Jabeur led 40-0 and had three break points. However, Rybakina fought back to claim the game. She broke Jabeur to go up 5-2 and then served out for the championship.

Here’s a look at Elena Rybakina’s run to the championship. She entered the fortnight with +10000 odds, but as the top women’s seeds fell by the wayside, she took advantage before claiming two seeded wins en route to the championship.

1st: Coco Vandeweghe — 7-6 (7-2), 7-5
2nd: Bianca Andreescu — 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)
3rd: Qinwen Zheng — 7-6 (7-4), 7-5
4th: Petra Martic — 7-5, 6-3
QF: Ajla Tomljanovic — 4-6, 6-2, 6-3
SF: #16 Simona Halep — 6-3, 6-3
F: #3 Ons Jabeur — 3-6, 6-2

