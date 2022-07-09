Wimbledon winner: Elena Rybakina wins women’s singles title over Ons Jabeur

No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina defeated No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur on Saturday in London to claim the Wimbledon women’s singles title. Rybakina came back from a first set loss to win in three sets and claim her first career Grand Slam title. She claims a £2 million first place prize. Jabeur wins £1,050,000 as the runner-up.

Rybakina’s previous Wimbledon best performance was reaching last year’s fourth round. Her previous Grand Slam best was a quarterfinals appearance at the 2021 French Open.

Jabeur entered the match as a -155 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and she cruised through the first set, winning 6-3. However, Rybakina quickly turned things around. She rolled over Jabeur 6-2 in the second set and then won the third set 6-2. The key point in the third set came in the sixth game. Rybakina led the set 3-2 and was serving to go up 4-2, but Jabeur led 40-0 and had three break points. However, Rybakina fought back to claim the game. She broke Jabeur to go up 5-2 and then served out for the championship.

Here’s a look at Elena Rybakina’s run to the championship. She entered the fortnight with +10000 odds, but as the top women’s seeds fell by the wayside, she took advantage before claiming two seeded wins en route to the championship.

1st: Coco Vandeweghe — 7-6 (7-2), 7-5

2nd: Bianca Andreescu — 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)

3rd: Qinwen Zheng — 7-6 (7-4), 7-5

4th: Petra Martic — 7-5, 6-3

QF: Ajla Tomljanovic — 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

SF: #16 Simona Halep — 6-3, 6-3

F: #3 Ons Jabeur — 3-6, 6-2