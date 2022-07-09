VSiN Top Stories for Saturday, July 9

What to Bet on This Weekend

We’ve got another busy weekend on tap in the sports world. While we don’t quite have the fanfare of UFC 276, we do have a UFC on ESPN card, as well as NASCAR in the U.S. and F1 across the pond.

UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev

Rafael dos Anjos has had quite the storied career and he’ll look for his third straight win in the main event against Rafael Fiziev. Fiziev is 11-1 overall and 5-1 in the UFC, but RDA is a big step up in class from the past opponents he’s had. There are 12 fights total on the slate and some exciting up-and-coming prospects.

An Eye on the Track

Don’t forget about Sunday’s motorsports action, as we’ve got NASCAR Cup Series and Formula 1 race days. The top stock car circuit is at Atlanta Motor Speedway with a green flag at 3 p.m. ET on USA and the open-wheel racers are in Austria for a 9 a.m. ET start on ESPN at the Red Bull Ring.

Saturday MLB Betting Guide

Baseball starts early and ends late on Saturday with 15 games spread across the country. A couple of 2 p.m. ET starts in Chicago and St. Louis get the day going, with late games in Los Angeles and Seattle during the 10 p.m. ET hour, including Robbie Ray against his former team as the Mariners host the Blue Jays. The pitching matchup of the day features Carlos Rodon and Yu Darvish in Giants/Padres as one of the FOX games, while most of the country gets Yankees/Red Sox with Jordan Montgomery for New York and what looks like a bullpen day for Boston.

