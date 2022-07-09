Pick on the Moneyline of Twins-Rangers for Saturday

The Texas Rangers are 11-1 in Martin Perez’s last 12 starts and will look to add another win to this recent run on Saturday when they play host to the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota Twins vs Texas Rangers (-120, 8.5)

Perez has had a career renaissance with a 7-2 season and a 2.34 ERA with a big reason being improved command, as from 2018-20 he was issuing 3.8 walks per nine innings compared to 2.3 this season.

The Rangers also back up Perez with a bullpen that entered the series eighth in the league in bullpen ERA while the Twins are 17th in bullpen ERA and could use starter Devin Smeltzer cutting down on the amount of home runs he’s allowed since the beginning of June.

Smeltzer has allowed 16 runs in his last six starts despite allowing 10 home runs in that span with the Twins going 3-3 in those starts.

The Texas Rangers have one of the most balanced lineups in the MLB with seven of their nine starters in the lineup having hit at least 10 home runs this season.

The Rangers have scored at least four runs in seven of their last 11 games and the offense will give Martin Perez enough run support for a win on Saturday.

The Play: Rangers -120

