 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Mark Magsayo and Rey Vargas are facing off on Saturday in a featherweight title bout. We’ll be updating round by round.

By TeddyRicketson and David Fucillo
Gary Russell Jr. (L) fights Mark Magsayo (R) for the WBC World Featherweight Championship at the Borgata Hotel Casino &amp; Spa on January 22, 2022 in Atlantic City, United States. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The featherweight division is in the spotlight on Saturday evening as Mark Magsayo puts his WBC title on the line against Rey Vargas. The fight tops a Showtime card that gets going at 9 p.m. ET. We can expect the title bout to get started in the 11 p.m. hour.

Magsayo is making his first defense of the title, which he won in January with a majority decision over Gary Russell, Jr. Although Magsayo is 24-0, he’s a slight underdog to Vargas at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vargas is installed at -120 while Magsayo is -105. The favored winning outcome is Vargas by decision (+150), followed by Magsayo by decision (+180). A Vargas stoppage is +500 while a Magsayo stoppage is +400.

We’ll be providing live updates as the fight gets going, including round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD

More From DraftKings Nation