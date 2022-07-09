Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The featherweight division is in the spotlight on Saturday evening as Mark Magsayo puts his WBC title on the line against Rey Vargas. The fight tops a Showtime card that gets going at 9 p.m. ET. We can expect the title bout to get started in the 11 p.m. hour.

Magsayo is making his first defense of the title, which he won in January with a majority decision over Gary Russell, Jr. Although Magsayo is 24-0, he’s a slight underdog to Vargas at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vargas is installed at -120 while Magsayo is -105. The favored winning outcome is Vargas by decision (+150), followed by Magsayo by decision (+180). A Vargas stoppage is +500 while a Magsayo stoppage is +400.

We’ll be providing live updates as the fight gets going, including round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas round-by-round results

