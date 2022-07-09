Rays shortstop Wander Franco leaves game Saturday vs. Reds for unknown reason

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco struck out in the top of the first inning of Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds and then left the game for an undisclosed reason, per Charlie Goldsmith.

The best guess with an instant reaction is that Franco hurt something in his hand or wrist while fouling off a 100-mph fastball from Reds’ starter Hunter Greene. Yu Chang came on to play second base in relief as Taylor Walls moved over to shortstop.

Franco has played in 57 games this season and is hitting .261 with 12 doubles, two triples and five home runs with 23 RBI. Hopefully the injury is just something that he can overcome with some rest. If he does miss any extended amount of time, the Rays will likely slide Wells over to shortstop and then will likely utilize either Vidal Brujan or Brandon Lowe at their usual position at second base.