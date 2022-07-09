Rory McIlroy’s comments criticizing LIV Tour in focus ahead of Open Championship

Just ahead of the 2022 Open Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland next week, Rory McIlroy blasted the LIV Golf tour in an interview with Kyle Porter CBS Sports on Saturday. According to Porter, the star from Northern Ireland stated that “there’s no room in the golf world for LIV Golf” and that he’d be happy if the upstart league went away.

McIlroy has been an outspoken critic of LIV Golf since its controversial beginning and has remained loyal to the PGA Tour. Last month, he criticized younger golfers defecting to the new league as “taking the easy way out” in search of a huge pay day. The four-time major tournament champion then spoke with Porter about the subject earlier in the week, saying that the divide between the two golf leagues was messy and hoped that they could come together and work something out in the future. His tone has now apparently changed given his incendiary comments on Saturday.

McIlroy enters The Open Championship as the favorite with +900 odds to win on DraftKings Sportsbook.