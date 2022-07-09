Dyson Daniels suffers ankle sprain in Summer League

The New Orleans Pelicans said rookie guard Dyson Daniels suffered an ankle sprain in Saturday’s Summer League game against the Portland Trail Blazers. While X-rays were negative, Daniels will not return to the game.

Dyson Daniels has a right ankle sprain, according to the Pelicans. X-rays were negative. He will not return tonight. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 10, 2022

Daniels will finish the contest with quite a mediocre stat line, scoring just one point to go along with one rebound and two assists. He shot 0-5 from the field and 0-2 from behind the arc, but the main concern now is his health. Ankle sprains can be tricky and tend to linger, although the X-rays coming back negative is good news initially.

The Pelicans likely won’t use Daniels heavily in the rotation this season unless they gut their roster in an attempt to trade for Kevin Durant. The G-League Ignite product will be brought along slowly, although New Orleans will eventually expect him to be the lead point guard for a contending team.