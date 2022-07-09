 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dyson Daniels suffers ankle sprain in Summer League

The Pelicans rookie will not return in Saturday’s game.

By Benjamin Zweiman
2022 NBA Summer League - New Orleans Pelicans v Portland Trail Blazers
Dyson Daniels of the New Orleans Pelicans is tended to after being injured during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans said rookie guard Dyson Daniels suffered an ankle sprain in Saturday’s Summer League game against the Portland Trail Blazers. While X-rays were negative, Daniels will not return to the game.

Daniels will finish the contest with quite a mediocre stat line, scoring just one point to go along with one rebound and two assists. He shot 0-5 from the field and 0-2 from behind the arc, but the main concern now is his health. Ankle sprains can be tricky and tend to linger, although the X-rays coming back negative is good news initially.

The Pelicans likely won’t use Daniels heavily in the rotation this season unless they gut their roster in an attempt to trade for Kevin Durant. The G-League Ignite product will be brought along slowly, although New Orleans will eventually expect him to be the lead point guard for a contending team.

More From DraftKings Nation