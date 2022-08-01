Browns win total prediction 2022: Picking Cleveland’s win total

The Cleveland Browns got a little closer to knowing how many games they will be without quarterback DeShaun Watson. Watson, who has been accused of sexual assault and settled multiple cases, received a 6-game suspension from the NFL and NFLPA's arbiter, Sue Robinson. The NFL can still appeal and increase the suspension, so this case is not over yet.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Browns can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of August 1, 2022.

NFC North win totals

Cincinnati Bengals: 10 (Over +105, Under -125)

Baltimore Ravens: 9.5 (Over -150, Under +125)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 7 (Over -125, Under +105)

Cleveland Browns: 9.5 (Over +105, Under -125

Notable offseason moves so far

The Browns traded multiple picks, including three first rounders for DeShaun Watson and also added wide receiver Amari Cooper formerly of the Cowboys. They alsoreleased wide receiver Jarvis Landry and signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Cleveland Browns prediction: UNDER 9.5

The Browns have talent, let's not try to say differently. The question is, can they bring that talent together the same year their new quarterback is suspended and has also not played in an NFL game since 2020? Add in new wide receiver's in Amari Cooper and David Bell, and there are a lot of moving parts.

The defense and running game will keep Cleveland competitive no matter who is in at quarterback, but I'm not betting on a strong season until next year.

What moves might change our prediction?

There is still a real chance that Watson's punishment is increased by the NFL, so if that does not happen, I'd take another look at these numbers, but in the end, I'm still likely to pick the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.