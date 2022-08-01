DK Metcalf injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

DK Metcalf made headlines last week after signing a major contract extension to stay in Seattle with the Seahawks through the 2025 season at a price tag of $72 million over the course of the extra three years.

The fact that the team was willing to do that proves how critical their star pass-catcher is to success. It also shows that they have no worries about him coming back to play from a foot injury he suffered during 2021.

DK Metcalf’s injury

Injury suffered: Foot injury

When it happened: Throughout 2021 season

The injury wasn’t really made known outside of the Seahawks facility during the 2021 campaign. News of the foot ailment didn’t come out until after the season when Metcalf had surgery on it. He didn’t miss any games due to the injury but did miss a day of practice a week, presumably for maintenance.

Latest news ahead of training camp

The surgery took place shortly after Seattle’s season ended. When Metcalf spoke with the media during one of the first training camp practices, he was asked if his foot was all good now, he simply responded with two words to the reporter

“Yes sir.”

So, don’t expect the injury to hold him out at all this season.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Despite playing through discomfort for the majority of 2021, he was still able to be highly effective. He hauled in 75 catches for 967 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns, so it’s safe to say he’ll be just fine this year. The injury won’t impact his fantasy outlook, but the person throwing him the ball will. Metcalf’s former QB Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason. Seattle will likely have Geno Smith or Drew Lock under center in 2022, which is a significant drop-off from a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler.