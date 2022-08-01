CeeDee Lamb injury news, updates during 2022 NFL training camp

The Dallas Cowboys have a new number one wide receiver. In the offseason, they traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, making CeeDee Lamb the number one receiver for Dallas. Lamb enters the third season of his career after being selected by the Cowboys with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has played in 32 games and has caught 153 of his 231 targets for 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns through his first two years in the league.

CeeDee Lamb’s injury

Injury suffered: hamstring, muscle soreness

When it happened: June, July 2022

Lamb missed minicamp in June due to a hamstring injury. As training camp got underway, he was healthy from the injury but then missed the final day of the first week’s practice with muscle tightness. Not a huge deal, but it is worth noting that he was held out from practice.

Latest training camp updates

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb did not participate in team drills today, but he is going through walkthrough-speed work and is in good spirits. Could just be prescribed rest before Sunday off-day. pic.twitter.com/AOmOqrjAIu — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 30, 2022

Lamb was withheld from practice but still participated in walkthroughs on Saturday, July 30, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

The injuries that Lamb is dealing with should not affect his draft stock for your fantasy drafts. He is being drafted as the overall WR6 in the second round of half-point PPR drafts. He figures to slot into the WR1 role in Dallas now that Cooper is gone and has shown the talent to be a successful number one wide receiver for an NFL team. Lamb has top-five fantasy football wide receiver upside.