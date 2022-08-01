When is ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ being released on Disney+?

Marvel Studios will enforce the letter of the law with their newest upcoming series to hit Disney+. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will mark the third live-action series for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022, following the releases of Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. Jessica Gao will spearhead the series that will see Tatiana Maslany portray the titular character. Unlike most of Marvel Studios’ live-action series to date, She-Hulk will consist of nine episodes as it opens the next chapter of Phase 4 in the MCU.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law release date

She-Hulk will premiere on August 17 and will run through mid-October, with each new episode expected to drop on a weekly cadence. Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner aka The Incredible Hulk. Walters embarks on a complicated life as she attempts to navigate between being a lawyer as well as an enhanced superhero known as “She-Hulk.” After a blood transfusion imbues Walters with the same superhuman strength (and green skin) as the Hulk, Banner works to help train Walters in her newfound life as She-Hulk.

Simultaneously, She-Hulk is tasked with leading a new superhuman law division which forces her to represent Emil Blonsky aka Abomination. On the surface, this presents a personal conflict of interest, after Abomination had appeared in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk as a foe to Bruce Banner. Walters must juggle both her career as well as her new superhero fame, all the while ensuring that Abomination no longer poses a threat to her or Banner.

Representing Blonsky only heightens the number of enhanced individuals that continue to appear throughout the MCU, and She-Hulk will have to determine whether she leverages the letter of the law or her newfound abilities as a means of tackling whatever threats arise in the future.