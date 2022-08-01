Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will add another gamma radiation-enhanced hero with the arrival of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+. The MCU’s third live-action series of 2022 will debut on August 17 and will feature Tatiana Maslany playing the role of Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk. Mark Ruffalo will return as Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, among a number of familiar faces from the past. To catch up on your MCU homework we list what you need to watch before She-Hulk arrives on Disney+.

What to watch before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk will not only see the return of the Hulk but also one of his earliest foes in the MCU. Jennifer Walter is tasked with representing Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination, in the courtroom. Fans will remember Abomination as the villain from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. While the film featured Edward Norton Jr. in the role of Bruce Banner before Ruffalo was recast in the role, it still remains official canon to the MCU. As representing Blonksy presents a personal conflict of interest for Jennifer Walters, a rewatch of the 2008 film can help fans brush up on what exactly got Blonsky in custody in the first place.

The newest San Diego Comic-Con trailer confirmed the appearance of the current Sorcerer Supreme Wong, who was seen interacting with Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Despite Abomination being in custody, a fight scene in Shang-Chi confirms that Wong may help Blonksy blow off some steam now and then, only to return him to his jail cell. If Wong has his concerns with Walters representing Abomination, perhaps revisiting his interaction with Blonksy in Shang-Chi is in order with a rewatch.

The aforementioned Comic Con trailer also left fans with the teaser of all teasers, with an unidentified character flipping over She-Hulk for a confrontation. Though we don’t see his face, his suit and baton are undeniable hints that Daredevil will appear in the series. The law setting makes his inclusion a natural one, and after fans saw Matt Murdock appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home it was clear that The Man Without Fear had a prominent role going forward in the MCU. Daredevil will have a new upcoming series to his name on Disney+, but in the meantime, it can’t hurt to revisit his previous three seasons which have transitioned from Netflix to Disney+.