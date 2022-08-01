Christian Watson injury news, updates during of 2022 NFL training camp

The Green Bay Packers traded away star wide receiver Davante Adams in the offseason. This left a gaping hole in their wide receiving corps. In an attempt to address this, Green Bay drafted North Dakota St. wide receiver Christian Watson with the 34th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. During his collegiate career, Watson played four years at North Dakota St. totaling 52 games with 105 receptions for 2,139 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Christian Watson’s injury

Injury suffered: Minor Knee Surgery

When it happened: Offseason

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said that Watson isn’t expected to miss much time after he had a minor knee surgery this offseason. He is expected to join training camp late.

Latest training camp updates

Watson missed the first week of training camp and is expected to miss the second. The rookie needs as much time as possible to get on the same page with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Watson is projecting to be the second wide receiver in this offense but will likely start the season a little slower.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

This injury shouldn’t affect Watson’s fantasy outlook just because he doesn’t have much fantasy value to begin with. He is being drafted as the WR54 in half-PPR formats at Fantasy Pros. He is a bench stash at best in redraft leagues, and it just depends on how he develops with Rodgers for what his fantasy outlook for the season will be. While there isn’t a star receiver on this team, there are about six wideouts that will all be trying to be the guy for Rodgers this year, and Watson could get lost in the shuffle.