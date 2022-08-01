Najee Harris leaves training camp practice due to foot injury

Update: Harris didn’t practice after his injury, but he also didn’t go into the facility and stayed with the team. At this point the news is leaning toward the positive side, but we’ll wait for further confirmation.

Najee Harris is back kneeling with the team on the sideline. Imagine we’ll get some kind of update from Tomlin post practice along the lines of “he’s being evaluated.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was forced to the sidelines on Monday due to a foot injury. He apparently slipped on a play and then stayed in for one more play, but then went to talk to the trainers and took of his shoe. It looks like his day is done, per Adam Beasley.