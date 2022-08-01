 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Najee Harris leaves training camp practice due to foot injury

We break down the news that the Steelers running back was forced to leave camp on Monday due to foot injury and how it might impact fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) participates in training camp at Chuck Noll Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Harris didn’t practice after his injury, but he also didn’t go into the facility and stayed with the team. At this point the news is leaning toward the positive side, but we’ll wait for further confirmation.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was forced to the sidelines on Monday due to a foot injury. He apparently slipped on a play and then stayed in for one more play, but then went to talk to the trainers and took of his shoe. It looks like his day is done, per Adam Beasley.

