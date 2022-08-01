Patrick Mahomes gets ankle taped, continues to practice on Monday

Update: Good news, as Mahomes didn’t spend much time with the trainers and quickly returned to practice with his ankle taped.

Patrick Mahomes briefly went to medical tent after 11-on-11 drill where pocket collapsed with DL pressure. Mahomes stayed on his feet then but might’ve misplaced a step. Came out of medical tent with tape around his left ankle. Mahomes went back in for QBs’ final drills of day. — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) August 1, 2022

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to the medical tent during training camp on Monday, per Adam Teicher.

Now he's headed into medical tent. https://t.co/kjzVA0lwne — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) August 1, 2022

More to come.