Best MLB bets to consider for Monday, August 1

Ten MLB games are on the slate as the calendar flips to Aug. 1 with plenty of betting opportunities to take advantage of. The New York Mets will go for their seventh consecutive victory on Monday night when they take the field to start a three-game road series with the Washington Nationals.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, August 1

Giants Moneyline (+120)

The San Francisco Giants are set up for a solid performance in Monday night’s home matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers especially with plus odds as the underdog. Logan Webb will start with the Giants with a 2.91 ERA, as San Francisco goes for its third consecutive win. The wild card is Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney, who has allowed one earned run over 19.1 innings in four starts in 2022. However, he had a 5.83 ERA through a large sample size of 30 appearances and 23 starts last season, so this string of success is likely to end soon.

Mariners +1.5 (-125)

The Seattle Mariners have a decent chance at picking up a win against the New York Yankees on Monday night, and getting a 1.5-run head start makes them a solid bet. Seattle’s Marco Gonzales has a 3.66 ERA through 20 starts this season, while Yankees pitcher Domingo German surrendered seven runs over 7.2 innings of work this season. The Yankees certainly have the advantage at the plate, but this pitching matchup sides with the Mariners.

Red Sox-Astros Over 7.5 runs (-115)

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros should exceed this run total based on the power of these lineups. This is the lowest run total of the night, and both lineups rank inside the top 10 in slugging percentage. Boston’s starter Nathan Eovaldi has struggled in three starts since coming off the injured list, allowing 17 runs (16 earned) over 13 innings during that span.

Max Scherzer Under 7.5 strikeouts (-155)

The New York Mets starter is putting together another fantastic season in Year 1 with organization, and he had impressive strikeout numbers with an 11.4 K/9. However, this is not a great spot for him to reach eight K’s against a Washington Nationals lineup that strikes out just 7.2 times per game as a team, the second-fewest in the MLB.

