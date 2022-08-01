MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Monday, August 1

The MLB will feature 10 games on Monday, Aug. 1 with all but one of them on the main DFS slate on DraftKings. The main slate will get started at 7:05 p.m. ET, and the matchup with the largest run total on DraftKings Sportsbook is the game between the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees at nine runs with -110 odds toward the under.

Below is a look at the top pitchers and hitters of the night along with a couple of value plays to consider before submitting your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Max Scherzer, NYM vs. WAS ($10,600) — The New York Mets starter is the most expensive pitcher of the night as he gets a matchup with his former team. Max Scherzer is having a fantastic season in Year 1 with the Mets with a 6-2 record and 2.09 ERA through 13 starts. He will face a Washington Nationals offense that averages 3.8 runs per game, the fourth fewest in the MLB.

Jon Gray, TEX vs. BAL ($9,700) — The Texas Rangers pitcher will enter Monday night’s matchup with the Baltimore Orioles with a 7-5 record and 3.62 ERA. Jon Gray will face a lineup that has an on-base percentage (.301) that ranks No. 25 in the MLB.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. SEA ($6,400) — The Yankees slugger leads the entire league in home runs (42) and RBIs (91) heading into Monday night’s matchup with the Mariners. Aaron Judge will face starter Marco Gonzales, who has a 3.66 ERA through 20 starts in 2022.

Pete Alonso, NYM vs. SEA ($6,300) — The Mets first baseman is putting up fantastic power numbers this season and ranks inside the top five in home runs (26) and RBIs (85). Pete Alonso recorded two hits in yesterday’s game and will face Patrick Corbin, who has a 6.49 ERA through 21 starts this year.

Value Pitcher

Cal Quantrill, CLE vs. ARI ($7,200) — The Cleveland Guardians starter will get a fantastic matchup against a poor Arizona Diamondbacks lineup on Monday night. The Diamondbacks rank No. 28 in batting average (.224), and Cal Quantrill will enter this game with a 3.97 ERA heading into start No. 20 of this season.

Value Hitter

Alex Bregman, HOU vs. BOS ($4,600) — The Houston Astros will face a struggling pitcher on Monday night as Boston Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi has allowed 17 runs (16 earned) over 13 innings over his last three starts since coming off the injured list. Alex Bregman had a strong series against the Mariners over the weekend with a couple of multi-hit games and six RBI.